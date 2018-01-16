New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Schneider Electric today announced the appointment of Mohan Somasi as vice president of its India Hub Execution Centre.

In this role, Somasi will be responsible for spearheading the India Hub Execution Centre -- which executes turnkey projects -- in addition to his earlier responsibilities as e- house application centre leader, the company said in a statement.

He will be responsible for accelerating the company's growth by ensuring flawless strategic execution and tendering, project management and solutions architecture support for multi-technology and complex projects.

"Mohan has been a key contributor in Schneider ElectricÂ’s growth. Over the past few years, with his customer centricity he has brought his sharp business insights to pull together complex projects in the organisation by winning and executing large and complex projects," Schneider Electric India Managing Director and Country President Anil Chaudhry said. PTI SID ABM .

