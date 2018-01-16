Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa were all out for 258 in their second innings during the final session of the fourth day in the second cricket Test against South Africa here today.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 India 1st innings: 307 South Africa 2nd innings: 258 all out in 91.3 overs (A B de Villiers 80, Dean Elgar 61; Mohammed Shami 4/49, Jasprit Bumrah 3/70). PTI PDS PDS .

