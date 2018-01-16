Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa were 173 for five in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second cricket Test against South Africa here today.

Faf du Plessis (12) and Vernon Philander (3) were at the crease during the break with South Africa leading by 201 runs with 5 wickets remaining.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 India 1st innings: 307 South Africa 2nd innings: 173 for five in 55 overs (AB de Villiers 80; M Shami 3/38). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.