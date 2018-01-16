Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa were 230 for 7 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second cricket Test against South Africa here today.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 India 1st innings: 307 South Africa 2nd innings: 230/7 in 82 overs (AB de Villiers 80; M Shami 3/42). PTI PM PM .

