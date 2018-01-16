Centurion, Jan 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second cricket Test between India and South Africa here.

South Africa 1st innings: 335 India 1st Innings: 307 South Africa 2nd innings: A Markram lbw b Bumrah 1 D Elgar c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 61 H Amla lbw b Bumrah 1 A de Villiers c Patel b Mohammed Shami 80 F du Plessis not out 12 Q de Kock c Patel b Mohammed Shami 12 VD Philander not out 3 Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3 Total: (For five wickets, 55 Overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-3, 3-144, 4-151, 5-163.

Bowling: R Ashwin 22-4-57-0, JJ Bumrah 12-2-47-2, I Sharma 9-0-29-0, Mohammed Shami 12-3-38-3. PTI ATK ATK .

