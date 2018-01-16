Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) A class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate in an area under the Nacharam police station limits here today, police said.

The minor accused used to tease the victim's sister, and the victim had warned him against it, police said.

The incident took place when the two were returning from school.

The victim boy's condition was stable, police said.

Police have registered a case under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder). PTI GDK KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.