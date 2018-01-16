New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Drug major Sun Pharma today said it has settled a patent litigation with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc and Allergan plc in the US over a generic version of Linzess, a drug used to treat bowel problems.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries have reached an agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan to resolve the patent litigation regarding submission of an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of Linzess in the US, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Under the terms of settlement, Ironwood and Allergan will grant Sun Pharma subsidiaries a license to market a generic version of Linzess in the US beginning February 1, 2031 subject to USFDA approval or earlier under certain circumstances, it added.

As a result of the settlement, all Hatch-Waxman litigation between Sun Pharma and both the companies, regarding the Linzess patents, will be dismissed, Sun Pharma said.

The companies, however, did not share any additional details regarding the settlement.

Sun Pharma shares today ended 0.29 per cent up at Rs 578.10 on BSE. PTI MSS BAL .

