Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today appealed to the opposition RJD and Congress to "rise above party politics" and take part in the state-wide human chain to be formed on coming Sunday.

The Nitish Kumar government is organizing the human chain to send across a message against dowry and child marriage - social evils against which campaigns were launched by the Chief Minister on October 02 last.

"Last year, when a similar human chain was formed on the same date in support of the Bihar government's prohibition drive, the BJP had wholeheartedly taken part despite being in the opposition at that time", Sushil Modi said in a statement.

"The decision to ban sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was lauded even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, whose party was in power at that time, had vociferously supported the measure and enthusiastically participated in the human chain. But he began to belittle the radical step later", the Deputy CM said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance, comprising RJD and Congress, in July last year following a corruption scandal involving his then deputy Tejashwi Yadav. He later formed a new government with support from the BJP.

Sushil said "Bihar is the first state in the country where economic development and eradication of social evils are being given equal importance. All BJP workers across the state, right up to the booth level, will dedicate themselves to make the human chain a success". PTI NAC SNS .

