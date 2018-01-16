Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will declare open a Passport Kendra in Karaikal on January 19, official sources said today.

Karaikal, near Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, is an enclave of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The passport Kendra, located in the local post office, will have jurisdiction over Karaikal and also neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts, the sources said.

Swaraj would later address a meeting of BJP workers in Karaikal, Puducherry BJP Treasurer K G Shankar said. PTI CORR VS .

