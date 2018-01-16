groceries Mangaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) A three-member group of suspected Naxalites with arms entered some houses in Shiradi near Addahole forests in Dakshina Kannada district and took away grocery items on January 14, police said today.

The group included a woman and it could not yet be established that they were Naxalites, Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy told reporters here.

A case under the Arms Act and all relevant sections has been registered at the Uppinangadi police station and a search for Naxals would begin in the area from today, he said.

According to police reports, members of the group were suspected to be Naxalites.

Locals told the police that the gang members, aged between 30 and 35, were in possession of guns.

The three, who came during the evening hours, had food at one house and took away grocery items including rice, sugar, vegetables from three houses before going back to forests, they said. PTI MVG RA ROH DV .

