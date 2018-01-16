Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) militants today set ablaze nine oil tankers loaded with crude along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia district, a senior police officer said.

"The militants set afire the tyre and engine parts of the tankers. In the incident, no one was injured," Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta told PTI from the incident spot over phone.

"Luckily, the fire could not reach crude inside the tanks in any of the vehicle as police team and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. The fire were doused successfully," he said.

The incident took place this evening on Tinsukia side at the Namchik gate between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The police suspect the NSIN(K) militants were behind the incident, the SP said.

Police has launched an operation to nab the culprits, he added. PTI TR RG .

