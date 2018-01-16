New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov to strengthen ties, including in the sectors of energy and regional cooperation.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders had a productive discussion to strengthen bilateral relations.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Mr Rashid Meredov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan. Both leaders had productive discussion to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the sectors of energy and regional cooperation," he tweeted. PTI ASK PYK ASK .

