Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Action star Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that his "Expendables" character Barney Ross is returning for a fourth film in the franchise.

The 71-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter.

"Barney will be back! Plus the crew and a couple new members (sic)" Stallone tweeted.

The news comes after the Hollywood star dropped a massive hint that he would be returning to the movie series after posting a picture of Barney and Lee Christmas, played by Jason Statham. PTI SHD RDS .

