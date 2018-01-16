Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) All states should take cue from Tamil Nadu and support organ transplantation, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today.

He said the state government, under the leadership of the late Jayalalithaa, had taken up the "noble" programme of extending government support to organ transplantation.

"I want every state to follow (it). A government hospital doing transplantation, that is praiseworthy," he said at a function here.

"One may ask, what is great in that. But nowadays doing your duty is also praiseworthy," Naidu said.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his 'Mann ki Baat' programmes, had advised that everyone should do their duty.

Naidu made the remarks at the function to felicitate Dr Mohamed Rela on successfully completing 1,000 liver transplantations in Tamil Nadu.

Rela is Chairman and Director, Institute of Liver Disease and Transplant, Gleneagles Global Health City.

Naidu recalled that when he was a Union minister, he used to inform organisers of events not to offer a vote of thanks to him as he was only doing his duty.

Naidu said if all people do their duty, "it will add beauty to the country".

The Vice President also urged the people going abroad for better prospects to return and serve the country.

"I always advocate (that) those who go abroad for greener pastures to return. That is what has been done by these two doctors (Dr Rela and hospital chairman, Dr K Ravindranath).

Even after you return, your returns will be good and you will also be happy," Naidu said.

On the economic front, he said the country was progressing due to reforms undertaken by the NDA government, despite a slowdown in the world economy.

"When the entire world economy is slowing down, India was able to march forward on account of reforms like GST (Goods and Services Tax), demonetisation (by the Centre)," he said. PTI VIJ APR ASK ASK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.