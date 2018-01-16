Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare will lead a 16-member Mumbai side in the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy to be played from January 21 in Kolkata.

Baroda and Mumbai have qualified from the West Zone for the Super League. While Mumbai won two of the total four games, Baroda emerged victorious in all the four ties at the primary stage, which was conducted at the zonal level.

The team for the Super League was declared last night by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

All expected names like pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, opener Jay Bista, batsmen Akhil Herwadkar, Surya Kumar Yadav and Siddesh Lad have made it to the squad.

Young gun Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, has also been named in the squad, giving the team a big boost.

Dhawal will be aided by experienced Shardul Thakur and Akash Parkar, who made a mark in the last Ranji season.

Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (Vice Captain), Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Eknath Kerkar Parikshit Valsangkar, Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande. PTI NRB RSY .

