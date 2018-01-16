Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar got the Lifetime Achievement honour, at the second West Bengal Film Journalist Association award function for films released in 2017.

Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee and Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee jointly shared the Best Actor (critic) award for the highly acclaimed Bengali film Mayurakshi at the award ceremony by WBFJA, the association of film journalists.

Mayurakshi, directed by Atanu Ghosh and based on the relationships between an elderly dementia-struck father and his NRI son, also got the Best Film award at the same function on January 14.

Director Kaushik Ganguly's film 'Bisarjon' got Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Music Director (late Kalika Prasad Bhattacharjee), Best Actress (Jaya Ahsan), Best Supporting actor (Kaushik Ganguly) and Best Comic Actor (Lama) crowns.

Young director Manas Mukul Pal was given the Best Promising Director honour for 'Sahaj Pather Goppo' while the Best Promising Actor crown was jointly given to the two child actors Nur Islam and Samiul Alam, hailing from a remote village in North 24 Parganas district.

Bengali hero Dev was named the Best Actor (popular) for his role in Champ, while model-turned-actress Rukmini Maitra was named as the Best Promising actress for her character of an air-hostess in Cockpit.

The WBFJA, which decided on the names based on secret balloting by film journalists of the state, adjudged Posto and Bibaho Diaries jointly as the Best Films in Popular category.

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh got the Best Singer (male) award for his number in Chaamp while Chandrani Banerjee was named the Best Singer (female) for Projapoti Biskoot.

Sudipta Chakraborty got the Best Negative Role award for her portrayal in Dhananjay, while Chandradeep Goswami and Indradeep Dasgupta were honoured for the Best Background score in Sahaj Pather Goppo.

Ritam Sen was declared the Best Lyricist for Projapati Biskoot songs.

Awards were also given in Best Art Director, Best Cinematography, Best Make-UP, Best Costume, Best Editor categories.

Majumdar, the maker of timeless classics like Dadar Kirti and Balikaabadhu in his four-decade long career, said he felt humbled to receive an award associated with the name of Satyajit Ray and did not believe the loss of the maestro could ever be compensated.

"I will never waver from my way of film making," Majumdar, whose simple narrative style musicals which bear the hallmark of Bengali family life and ties, said.

Prosenjit said he was proud to share an award with a legend like Soumitra Chatterjee whom he considered as 'father figure.' PTI SUS RG .

