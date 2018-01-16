Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao sought investments from South Korean companies into the state.

According to an official release, the Minister who is currently touring various countries as part of soliciting investments into the state, is in South Korea today and met several business leaders of that country.

"The minister explained to the industrialists about the investment opportunities available in the state in automobile, textile, pharma and information technology sectors," it said.

KTR met senior executives of Hyundai Corporation, Hyundai Rotem, Korean Green energy company OCI and representatives of MOIBA (Korea Mobile Internet Business Association) among others. PTI GDK NRB .

