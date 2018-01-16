meeting Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao today urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart D Umamaheswara Rao to attend a meeting proposed to be conducted in Hyderabad to discuss modernisation works of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS).

Karnataka Water Resources Minister MB Patil, during a recent visit to Hyderabad, suggested that a tripartite meeting of the three states be convened to resolve issues and to work out an action plan for the completion of woks by July, 2018, Rao said in a letter to the AP minister.

RDS is an irrigation project located on the river Tungabhadra. PTI SJR NRB .

