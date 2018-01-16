Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is planning to establish an Â‘Agri-Incubation CenterÂ’ in its campus to promote agri-entrepreneurship skills among the undergraduate students of the varsity.

"In this regard, a preliminary meeting was held here on Tuesday with Dr. Manisha Acharya, CEO of New Delhi-based Indigram Labs Foundation(ILF) and Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals (ISAP) by the Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU Dr V Praveen Rao," PJTSAU said in a release.

PJTSAU needs to give space and faculty support to run the programme in the university, it added. PTI SJR NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.