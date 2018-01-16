T'gana varsity mulls to set up agri-incubation center
Published: 16th January 2018
Last Updated: 17th January 2018 12:48 PM | A+A A- |
Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is planning to establish an Â‘Agri-Incubation CenterÂ’ in its campus to promote agri-entrepreneurship skills among the undergraduate students of the varsity.
"In this regard, a preliminary meeting was held here on Tuesday with Dr. Manisha Acharya, CEO of New Delhi-based Indigram Labs Foundation(ILF) and Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals (ISAP) by the Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU Dr V Praveen Rao," PJTSAU said in a release.
PJTSAU needs to give space and faculty support to run the programme in the university, it added. PTI SJR NRB .
