London, Jan 16 (PTI) Actor Timothee Chalamet, who has received rave reviews for his performance in "Call Me By Your Name", has expressed his desire to work with filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro.

The 22-year-old actor said if he ever gets a chance to work with the directors he will immediately accept the offer, Contactmusic reported.

"I'm getting people saying keep working on these kind of projects, keep working on things with integrity that are more independently oriented, and certainly if it was a Christopher Nolan opportunity or was a Guillermo.

"Hey give me a call if you want to work together! I'm totally serious about that," Chalamet said. PTI SHD RDS .

