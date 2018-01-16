Krishnagar (WB), Jan 16 (PTI) BJP today alleged that its bike rally was attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Palashi in Nadia district, a charge denied by the TMC.

A BJP leader of the district claimed that when the party's rally reached Palashi at around 1.30 pm, TMC supporters started pelting stones, waving black flags and shouting slogans.

Mahadeb Sarkar, president of BJP, Nadia (North) said three party workers, including a female were injured in the alleged attack.

TMC workers, however, dismissed the charges.

"This is a baseless allegation. The brains of those, who raised the allegation, should be examined," TMC Nadia president Gouri Dutta said.

Police said the situation was brought under control soon. PTI CORR RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.