Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The condition of VHP international working president Pravin Togadia was stable, a day after he was found in an unconscious state at a park in the city, a doctor attending him said today.

Senior officials of the Crime Branch went to the hospital this morning where Togadia is admitted to enquire about the incident.

The VHP leader, a Z-plus category protectee, went "missing" yesterday morning after stepping out of the VHP headquarters in Paldi area of the city when a contingent of Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in an old case.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the VHP in Delhi, Togadia (62), who suffered from low blood sugar levels, was found in an unconscious state in Shahibaug area and was taken to Chandramani Hospital located in the same area.

As the word spread, hundreds of VHP workers rushed to the hospital last night.

Dr Rupkumar Agrawal at the hospital said that his health was stable.

"Togadia was brought to the hospital by someone in 108 ambulance service. He was in an unconscious state," Agrawal had said last night.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Dinesh Bambhaniya, who met the VHP leader this morning, also said that he was doing fine.

Ahmedabad's Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) J K Bhatt also visited Togadia at the hospital.

The VHP had earlier claimed that Togadia was detained by Rajasthan Police in connection with the case, but the latter denied this.

The mystery over Togadia's disappearance yesterday had deepened, with a senior police officer maintaining that neither the local Sola police nor Rajasthan Police had arrested him.

Sola police station officials said a team of Rajasthan Police visited them yesterday to execute an arrest warrant against Togadia under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but could not find him at his residence.

According to a senior Crime Branch officer, Togadia, a resident of Thaltej area in the city, boarded an auto rickshaw from the VHP headquarters in Paldi area yesterday morning and was untraceable since then. PTI PD GK KJ .

