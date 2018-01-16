Belgian media Brussels, Jan 16 (AFP) Belgian rescuers found two bodies at the site of a suspected gas explosion in the port city of Antwerp that also injured around 15 people, local media quoted police as saying today.

The blast, which police say is not linked to terrorism, collapsed or severely damaged several buildings in the Paardenmarkt area of central Antwerp, a Dutch-speaking city in northern Belgium. (AFP) KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.