Cuttack, Jan 16 (PTI) The police today detained two plus II students of a local private college in Odisha's Cuttack district for alleged sexual misconduct with a girl student of the same institution.

Police said the students are now being interrogated on the basis of a complaint filed by the college principal.

The two boys of the college near Athagarh finding the girl alone in a classroom allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards her. While one student groped and grabbed the girl, the other student recorded the same in his mobile phone, police said quoting the complaint lodged with them.

Hearing the cries of the victim girl, some other girl students rushed to her rescue and snatched the mobile phone, the complaint said.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the college principal, he referred this to the local police with a written complaint.

The police said the officiating officer-in-charge of the Gurudijhatia police station P K Lenka is interrogating the accused students. PTI COR AAM RG .

