agencies in Jun United Nations, Jan 16 (PTI) The UN summit of heads of counter-terrorism agencies will be held in June to forge new partnerships and improve trust between organisations to fight terrorism, UN chief Antonio Guterres announced today.

"There are distinct links between conflicts and the spread of terrorism. It is clear that in countries like Afghanistan, moves towards peace would advance the fight against the terrorism that plagues that country and spreads well beyond its borders," Guterres said in his remarks at an informal meeting of the General Assembly. "Terrorism needs globally coordinated responses to defeat it. In June, I will convene a Summit of Heads of Counter- Terrorism Agencies to advance multilateral cooperation in this vital struggle," he said.

Noting that it is critical to focus on root causes of terrorism and support for victims, he said the actions must be grounded in respect for human rights and the rule of law.

"And we must avoid approaches that feed the grievances and narratives that may generate the very violence we seek to eliminate,Â” he added.

"In short, in preventing and combating terrorism we should be both tough and smart,Â” Guterres said. PTI LKJ PMS .

