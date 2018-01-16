New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress today condemned the reported lathicharge on party workers gathered to welcome Rahul Gandhi at his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, and accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of revoking a number of schemes in the area.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP government of using the state machinery in inflicting violence on opposition party members.

"We condemn the lathicharge on Congress workers during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amethi," he told reporters.

Gandhi today wrapped up his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, the first as party chief, amid strong protests from BJP supporters in his Lok Sabha constituency.

On the second day of his tour, the Congress MP was forced to change his route as party workers heckled and clashed with BJP supporters in the Gauriganj area, prompting the police to intervene.

Clashes between BJP supporters and Congress workers marred the last leg of his visit.

Tiwari said the Yogi Adityanath government was bewildered and misusing official machinery to attack opposition.

He alleged that even judges were not safe in the country and so were Hindu leaders, in an apparent reference to VHP leader Pravin Togadia who today claimed threat to his life by police.

"Around a dozen schemes that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had implemented in Amethi were revoked by the BJP government," he said.

The Congress leader also hit out at the Modi government over the high price of diesel despite softening crude oil prices across the world. PTI SKC SRY .

