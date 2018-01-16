Raipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh by six wickets in a must-win Central Zone league match to qualify for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket tournament, here today.

Their place in the knock-out stage already assured, Rajasthan, however, lost by four wickets to Railways in another Central Zone match.

Both Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, however, qualified for the knock-outs by finishing first and second respectively in the Central Zone league.

Rajasthan topped the zone by garnering 16 points from four wins and a loss, while Uttar Pradesh (12 points) finished a close second ahead of Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha (12) on net run rate.

Needing a comprehensive win to seal their place, Uttar Pradesh produced a collective effort to edge past Chhattisgarh.

Opting to bat, Chhattisgarh could only muster 113 runs for the loss of eight wickets with skipper Amandeep Khare top-scoring with a run-a-ball 33.

For Uttar Pradesh, Ankit Rajpoot (2/21), Amit Mishra (2/19) and Saurabh Kumar (2/16) picked up two wickets apiece.

Akshdeep Singh (43 not out) and Rinku Singh (33) played good hands to steer Uttar Pradesh home in 11.2 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Shakeeb Ahmed (2/29) picked up two wickets for Chhattisgarh.

In another Central Zone league match, Railways restricted Rajasthan to 150 for six after opting to bowl, a target which the railwaymen overwhelmed with three balls to spare and four wickets in hand. PTI SSC SSC .

