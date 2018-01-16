Mathura, Jan 16 (PTI) In a bid to encourage people to play active roles in disaster management, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to felicitate them, an official said.

Speaking at a workshop on 'Chemical Industrial disaster Management' organised by Mathura refinery, UP State Disaster Management Authority, and the District Disaster Management Authority on Monday, Secretary and Commissioner, Disaster Management Authority Uttar Pradesh, Sanjai Kumar, said, "People playing important roles in the area of disaster management would be felicitated as 'Aapda Mitra (disaster friend)' during national festivals," Kumar said.

Apprising the audience of the steps being taken to counter natural disasters, he said Rs 60 crore was released by the government for 28 flood-prone districts of the state, adding that Rs 65 crore was sanctioned to equip disaster management teams for Kumbh Mela.

A drill exhibiting steps to counter a LPG fire was held by the Mathura Refinery and the NDRF. PTI EOM IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.