Coimbatore, Jan 16 (PTI) Urgent steps should be taken to preserve native breeds of cattle as nearly two thirds of them have become extinct over the years, founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev said today.

The country had about 120 breeds of cattle. But today only 37 of them have survived. So its very important that the remaining breeds were preserved, he said here.

He was speaking at the Pongal celebrations held in front of 112-feet bust of 'Adiyogi" Lord Shiva near the Isha Yoga Centre.

"Somewhere we got this idea that only foreign cows are superior quality. But today there is enough science to tell us that indigenous cows are of much better quality," he said.

As many as 11 varieties of native cattle breeds, including Kangeyam, Ongole, Red Sindhi, Hallikkar, Sahival, and 300 types of native paddy varieties from 10 states were on display during the event. PTI NVM VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.