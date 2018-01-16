Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi today urged consumers to take a pledge to use energy judiciously as the country has huge deficit in crude oil production level compared to its consumption pattern.

"The countryÂ’s source of energy basket which grossly constitutes petroleum products, is also diminishing at fast rate but its demand is still growing and India has huge deficit in crude oil production level," he said.

The nation is striving for double digit economic growth and the energy demand is bound to grow at similar pace, the governor said while inaugurating Saksham-2018, a month-long awareness campaign for conservation of petroleum products organised by Indian Oil Corporation limited here.

"We are recognising and adopting measures to increase our dependency on renewable energy sources but the demand for petroleum products as source of energy is still growing", he added.

The countryÂ’s import bill is high and always dependent on global crude oil prices, rupee depreciation as well as rise in domestic consumption, he pointed out.

Sufficient refining output has reduced import dependency on petroleum products and the country has been able to export finished products to contain the foreign exchange deficit to a little extent, Mukhi informed.

As a part of Saksham, Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been organising campaign to sensitise consumers about energy conservation efforts in the country since 1978. PTI DG RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.