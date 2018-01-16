New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) To firm up bilateral ties with India, Australia's Victoria state plans to double its exports to AUD 1 billion by 2027, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

Andrews, who is on his maiden visit to India, announced that Victoria is taking all measures to double the value of its annual goods exports to India to almost 1 billion Australian Dollar (AUD) over the next decade.

He made the announcement while launching 'Victoria's India Strategy: Strengthening Trade and Cultural Ties With India' here.

The strategy also includes plans to "grow expenditure by Indian visitors to Victoria from AUD 367 million in 2017 to AUD 885 million besides doubling the number of businesses engaged in India from 150 in 2017 to 300 per year", he said.

He further said Victoria aims at increasing the number of Indian postgraduate research students in Victoria by 25 per cent.

India's economy is the third-largest and fastest growing on earth. The Victorian government believes that a close bond with India will be beneficial for both economies, he said.

Victoria's world-renowned expertise in fields such as health, sports, tourism and education combined with IndiaÂ’s appetite to innovate and grow presents enormous opportunities for both economies. PTI ABI ANU .

