Maharajganj (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A video has gone viral on social media in which a boy is seen applying vermilion to a girl on the instructions of villagers, who apparently ordered the 'minors' to marry after they were caught together.

Both the girl and the boy appear to be minors in the video made in Siswania Vishun village in Maharajganj district.

When contacted, Circle Officer (Sadar) Mukesh Singh said, "Information has come to us about the video. Police is trying to find the truth. If there is any violation of law, strict action will be taken and case registered in this regard." Villagers said they ordered the minors to marry after they were caught together in the night.

The villagers are seen in the video asking the boy to apply sindoor (vermilion) five times on girl.

The incident is said to have taken place on January 11 night.

"Both the boy and girl had an affair and the girl's father was trying to fix her marriage somewhere else and despite several warnings from villagers and also from parents, they continued meeting each other. The villagers caught the couple in the night and decided that they get married," said villager Ramjeet Shukla.

Their parents have refused to talk to the media. PTI COR SMI ZMN .

