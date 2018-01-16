London, Jan 16 (PTI) The Cranberries are mourning the unexpected death of the band's frontwoman, Dolores O'Riordan and said the world has lost an "extraordinary talent".

Remaining band members, guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler, issued a statement on Twitter her remembrance.

"We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores.

She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started The Cranberries.

"The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal," read a tweet from their official handle.

O'Riordan had replaced Niall Quinn in the band and went on to be associated with The Cranberries till their split in 2003, delivering hits such as "Zombie" and "Linger".

They, however, reunited in 2012 to release an LP titled "Roses".

Besides, The Cranberries, other artistes such as singers Adele and Hozier, popular host James Corden, bands Duran Duran, U2, Kodaline, QuestLove among others led condolences on social media.

In a minimalistic message with a heart emoji and the "Linger" singer's picture, Adele tweeted, "Dolores O'Riordan." "My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock.

"I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family," Hozier wrote.

Corden shared his memory of meeting the singer as a teenager.

"I once met Dolores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she's passed away today," he wrote.

"We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time," wrote Duran Duran on Twitter.

"The band are floored but it's of course her family we're all thinking of right now. Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick's 'Bel canto'," U2's tweeted, signed by Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry.

While Kodaline tweeted, "Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends." "Will and Grace" actor Debra Messing tweeted, "The Cranberries were a very potent part of my youth. RIP. Gone way to soon." QuestLove shared O'Riordan's picture with the band and captioned the image as, "Damn. Delores O'Riordan passed of #TheCranberries. rip." Josh Groban wrote, "Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice." The news of the singer's death was confirmed by her publicist, Lindsey Holmes. The cause of death is yet to be announced. PTI RDS SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.