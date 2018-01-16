Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Following are the temperatures Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Following are the temperatures issued by observatory recorded at 0830hrs today.

Station Max Min Rain 24 Total Departure Abu 23.4 3.0 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Ahmedabad 31.7 13.2 0.0 0.0 -1.4 Ahmednagar 14.6 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Ajmer 28.0 9.0 0.0 0.0 -3.4 Akola 33.6 15.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Allahabad 25.3 5.8 0.0 0.0 -5.4 Alapuzha 32.7 22.5 0.0 0.0 -11.6 Ambala 20.3 6.8 0.0 0.0 -17.0 Amraoti 31.6 17.0 0.0 0.0 -5.3 Anantpur 34.8 18.2 0.0 0.0 -0.6 Aurangabad 31.8 15.4 0.0 0.0 -1.2 Bengaluru 30.5 17.1 0.0 0.0 -2.6 Bareilly 19.5 5.6 0.0 0.0 -9.9 Bellary 35.0 17.0 0.0 0.0 -1.9 Bhavnagar 32.6 18.0 0.0 0.0 -1.8 Bhira 20.5 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Bhopal 28.3 9.6 0.0 0.0 -6.8 Bhubaneshwar 29.2 12.8 0.0 0.0 -6.5 Bhuj 34.3 16.6 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Chennai 31.6 21.0 0.0 7.6 -15.0 Cherrapunji 16.0 5.9 0.0 0.0 -10.2 Dehra Dun 21.1 5.7 0.0 0.0 -24.4 Gangtok 11.8 5.5 0.0 0.0 -25.6 Guwahati 25.0 11.3 0.0 0.8 -5.9 Gaya 22.9 6.6 0.0 0.0 -7.4 Gorakhpur 11.7 8.2 0.0 0.0 -11.6 Gulbarga 34.3 20.2 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Gwalior 26.1 4.4 0.0 0.0 -8.7 Hanamkonda 17.5 0.0 0.0 -4.5 Harnai 31.5 24.4 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Honavar 32.0 19.4 0.0 0.0 -0.9 Hyderabad 33.0 17.7 0.0 0.0 -2.9 Imphal 22.3 7.3 0.0 0.0 -7.8 Indore 29.0 12.8 0.0 0.0 -6.3 Jabalpur 27.0 9.4 0.0 0.0 -6.3 Jaipur 25.8 7.5 0.0 0.0 -4.7 Jammu 20.7 3.8 0.0 0.0 -31.9 Jamshedpur 26.1 6.8 0.0 0.0 -7.4 Kadapa 20.0 0.0 0.0 -1.4 Kakinada 29.4 21.8 0.0 0.0 -6.4 Kanpur 23.0 6.6 0.0 0.0 -5.6 Khandwa 31.1 14.4 0.0 0.0 -4.0 Kochi 32.4 23.0 0.0 0.0 -9.6 Kodaikanal 18.1 8.9 0.0 9.6 -22.7 Kolhapur 32.1 21.4 0.0 0.0 -1.6 Kolkata 23.9 12.0 0.0 0.0 -6.9 Koyamutthur 32.3 20.0 0.0 2.0 -4.8 Kozhikode 33.7 23.2 0.0 0.0 -1.7 (MORE) PTI BAS BAS .

