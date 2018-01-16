Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (16th Jan.): Cold wave conditions at isolated places very likely over interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at a few places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab and at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Uttarakhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Shallow to moderate fog during late night and morning hours very likely over parts of plains of northwest and eastern India. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Day 2 (17th Jan ): Cold wave conditions at isolated places very likely over interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and north Rajasthan. Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at a few places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab and at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Shallow to moderate fog during late night and morning hours very likely over parts of plains of northwest and eastern India. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Day 3 (18th Jan ): Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places very likely over Punjab and north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; Cold wave conditions at isolated places over interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at a few places very likely over Eat Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, at isolated places over Uttarakhand and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Day 4 (19th Jan.): Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places very likely over Punjab and north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; Cold wave conditions at isolated places over interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at a few places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and dense fog at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Day 5 (20th Jan.): Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places very likely over Punjab and north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; Cold wave conditions at isolated places over interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at a few places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (21st Jan. and 22nd Jan. 2018): Rainfall at many places likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An easterly-westerly interaction is likely to start, resulting in isolated rainfall over parts of western India on 22nd January. Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country. PTI SSB SSB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.