Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Western India Football Association (WIFA) and Mumbai City FC have launched country's first 'Baby League' for aspiring footballers in the age group of 8 to 12 years, setting up 24 developmental centres in Mumbai and Pune.

WIFA, the governing body for football in Maharashtra and Mumbai City FC aim to identify and groom future talent through these academies. They will soon extend the Baby League to other parts of the state, a media release here said.

The Baby League will see participation of 72 teams and 1,440 players, the release added.

"Currently, kids in these age groups get to play only a handful of competitive games in a year. With the AIFF Baby League, we expect them to play many more games every year," said Dinesh Nair, Head of Youth & Grassroots Development for Mumbai City FC.

The participating teams and academies will create Under-8, Under-10 and Under-12 teams and will play against each other on weekends in a home and away format. PTI NRB KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.