Raisen (MP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old tribal woman, looking for a job, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, after being duped of Rs 15,000, police said.

"Manisha Adivasi, a class 12 student consumed pesticide last night at Bichhua-Jagir village, after an unidentified person duped her of Rs 15,000," Sultanganj police station assistant sub inspector (ASI) BB Tiwari said.

"The accused promised her a job for which she gave him the money," Tiwari said, adding Adivasdi did not get the job.

She was rushed to a hospital in Begamganj tehsil of the district from where she was referred to government-run hospital in Bhopal, where she succumbed to her injuries today, the officer added.

In her dying declaration, she had mentioned that one day an unidentified man called on her cell phone and promised her a permanent job in a state government department if she shells out Rs 15,000.

Thereafter, the unidentified person called her frequently from three different numbers. She borrowed money from her acquaintance and transferred the money in a bank account, her declaration stated.

After a few days when Adivasi tried to contact the unidentified person on his different numbers, she could not get in touch with him, according to her declaration.

In the meantime, her acquaintance started bothering her for recovering the money, Tiwari said.

Disturbed after being cheated, and pestered by the person who had lent her money for recovery, she took the extreme step, the ASI said citing her declaration.

"We have registered a case and investigations are on to nab the unidentified accused," the officer added. PTI COR LAL MAS NRB .

