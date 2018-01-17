(Eds: Correction in headline, para 1 and 5) Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) At least one person was injured and a bogie of a stationed special Army train was damaged as the cooking gas in the pantry car exploded at Puri Railway station today, police said.

The incident took place this afternoon in the pantry car of the army special train, which was at the platform number two of the station for maintenance work and was slated to leave for Mumbai tomorrow.

The injured person was identified as Binod Arya. He received minor injuries. Arya was standing in platform number number one. Splinters of broken window pane of the Army special train hit him, police said adding that Arya was discharged from hospital after minor treatment.

"Suddenly glass splinters hit me on the face when I was standing at the platform," Arya told reporters.

However, there was no major damage except the bogie containing the pantry car of the special army train, a railway officer said adding that other cooking gas cylinders were removed from inside the pantry car before they caught fire.

Two fire brigades were roped in to douse the flame, they said.

Investigation is underway to find out the cause behind the explosion of the gas cylinder, the officer added. PTI AAM RG RG .

