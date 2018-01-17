Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) In a huge administrative reshuffle after the formation of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, 102 administrative officers including 11 officers of IAS cadre, were transferred today.

Besides 11 middle rung officers of IAS cadre, 91 officers of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) were also transferred, an official release said.

Four Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) of IAS cadre were elevated as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), it said.

Kadam Sandeep Vasant, director, Women and Child Development department, has been shifted as Commissioner, Dharamsala Municipal Corporation with additional charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive officer of Dharamsala Smart City Project.

Hans Raj Chauhan, director, Public Finance and Public Enterprise-cum-Special Secretary (Finance) has been given additional charge of director, Women and Child Development department. Debasweta Banik, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) (Civil) Sundernagar (Mandi) has been promoted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, ADC (Development) at Shimla, the release said.

Raghav Sharma, SDO (Civil), Chachiot has been elevated as ADC (Development), Mandi while Kritika Kumari SDO (Civil), Nahan goes as ADC (Development), Chamba.

Hemraj Balwara SDO (Civil), Manali has been promoted as ADC-com-Project officer DRDA, Una, it said.

Aditya Negi, Additional Controller of Stores, Industries department has been shifted as ADC (Development) at Nahan, the release added. PTI PCL SRY .

