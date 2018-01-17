2 killed as car crashes into tree in Haryana
By PTI | Published: 17th January 2018 11:55 AM |
Last Updated: 17th January 2018 12:47 PM | A+A A- |
Hisar, Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons were today killed and one was injured when their car crashed into a tree on the Hisar- Chandigarh road, police said.
The incident took place near Litani Mor, about 40 km from here. The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and it crashed into a roadside tree, killing Surender (26) and Sumit (22), residents of Litani village in Hisar district, they said.
Neshi (23) was injured and admitted to a hospital. PTI Cor SUN RSR HP GVS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.