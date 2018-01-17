Supaul (Bihar), Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a truck hit their bike from behind and ran over them here today following which locals placed the bodies on the National Highway 57 and blocked it, the police said.

The incident happened at the crossing of a state highway and NH-57 under the jurisdiction of Bhapatiyahi police station.

The bikers, 23-year-old Arvind Kumar and 22-year-old Chandan Kumar, died on the spot after the truck hit their bike from behind, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Supaul, Vidyasagar said.

The truck driver fled the spot, parked the vehicle a few kilometres away, left it and ran away, the SDPO said.

Angry locals squatted on the National Highway 57 with the bodies and this resulted in disruption of vehicular traffic for a few hours, he said.

Later, the locals were persuaded to hand over the bodies for post-mortem examination and the road blockade was withdrawn, he said.

The truck, which was parked within the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station, has been seized and a search initiated to track the truck driver, he added. PTI COR NAC SBN .

