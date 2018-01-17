New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Twenty senior officers of the Indian Information Service were transferred today, in a second major reshuffle since November last year.

The transfers or postings of the IIS Group 'A' officers are with immediate effect, an order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

This the second major transfer order after the ministry shifted 24 senior officers in November.

A K Rout, who was posted as the director general (DG) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Patna has been transferred as a DG, PIB, New Delhi and allotted the ministries of drinking water and sanitation, minority affairs and women and child development for publicity and media-related works, the order said.

A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, who was "under order of posting after repatriation from deputation", has been made an additional director general, PIB, New Delhi. He will look the publicity works of ministries of home affairs, personnel, public grievance and pension and development of the north eastern region.

He has also allotted the Union Public Service Commission, Central Vigilance Comission, Central Information Commission, and National Human Rights Commission for media-related works.

The other senior officers of the ADG rank who were allotted new ministries include Rajesh Malhotra, Sheyphali B Sharan, Rajeev Kumar Jain, Alpana Pant Sharma, Neeta Prasad, Monideepa Mukherjee, K Syama Prasad and Nidhi Pandey.

Three director-level officers were also promoted to the ADG rank in the PIB. PTI MP SC .

