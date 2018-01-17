Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was hacked to death in Aska area of Odisha's Ganjam district in broad daylight today.

Two miscreants attacked Mitu Das with sharp weapon when he was proceeding towards his house at Sunamba Street, police said.

Das was rushed to Aska hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

While previous enmity is suspected to have led to the incident, investigation is in progress, said Inspector In-Charge of Aska police station, Santosh Kumar Jena.

One person has been detained in this connection, he said. PTI COR SKN RG .

