Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Over 379 acres of land have been encroached by land grabbers in four villages in the outskirts of Jammu city, the Jammu and Kashmir government said today.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in Legislative Council, Minister for Revenue Abdul Rehman Veeri said that over 379 acres of land in Sunjwan, Kanachak, Laliyal and Panjore villages of Jammu district have been encroached.

"An area measuring 217 acres of the total encroached land have been retrieved," he said.

Veeri added that there was no information of any influential person or politician occupying large chunk of land unauthorisedly. PTI AB DK MG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.