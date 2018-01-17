6 killed, 25 injured in road accident in West Bengal
Kharagpur, (WB) Jan 17 (PTI) At least six persons were killed and 25 others injured when a bus they were travelling fell into a roadside ditch at Satki in West Midnapore district today, police said.
The mishap happened at around 3.15 PM when the bus, travelling from Mohanpur to Sabang, fell into a ditch on the roadside, West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria told PTI.
The SP said the mishap took place when the driver tried to save a motorcycle that suddenly came in front of the bus.
"Six persons have died in the accident. And as per our information at least 25 others are treated at a nearby hospital," Rajoria said.
Ironically, this week India is celebrating Road safety week from January 11 to January 17. PTI SCH SNS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.