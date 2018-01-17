official Yangon, Jan 17 (AFP) Myanmar police opened fire on a mob of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists as they tried to seize a government office late yesterday, killing seven and injuring 13 more, police said.

"Seven people were killed and 13 injured during last night's violence in Mrauk U," police spokesman Colonel Myo Soe told AFP after rioting broke out at a rally attended by some 5,000 Rakhine Buddhists in the febrile state. (AFP) SMJ .

