(Eds: Updating toll) Kharagpur(WB), Jan 17 (PTI) At least seven persons were killed and 22 others injured when a bus they were travelling fell into a roadside ditch in West Midnapore district today, police said.

One 11-year-old boy, two women and four men died at the spot following the mishap at around 3.15 pm when the bus, travelling from Mohanpur to Sabang, fell into a roadside ditch at Satki on NH 60, West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria told PTI.

The accident took place when the driver tried to save a motorcycle that suddenly came in front of the bus.

"Seven persons have died in the accident. And as per our information at least 22 others are being treated at a nearby hospital," Rajoria said adding that two of the injured were released after primary treatment.

Among the 22 injured, there were 15 men, six women and one child, the SP elaborated.

Meanwhile, the state government announced compensation for those died in the accident as well as those injured.

