Kokrajhar(Assam), Jan 17 (PTI) The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) Kokrajhar district unit today staged a three-hour sit-in demonstration here opposing Scheduled Tribe (Plains) status to six OBC communities of Assam.

Demonstrating near Kokrajhar district Deputy Commissioner's Office here, the AATS in a memorandum to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal through the DC stated that the demand for ST(P) status to six advanced OBC communities of Assam "is a deep rooted conspiracy to destroy and exterminate the existing STÂ’s of Assam".

A large number of AATS members supported by Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) participated in the dharna which also demanded immediate filling up of 12,155 vacancies meant for ST (P) and ST (Hills) in various state government departments by a special recruitment drive within March 31 next.

The memorandum also demanded eviction of suspected illegal Bangladeshi encroachers from Tribal Belts and Blocks, besides implementation of the Scheduled Tribal and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Right) Act, 2006. PTI COR ESB RG .

