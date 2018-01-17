Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Credit growth continued to be in double-digits clipping at 11.11 per cent to Rs 82.04 trillion in the fortnight to January 5, according to the RBI data released today.

Advances stood at Rs 73.84 trillion in the fortnight ended January 6, 2017.

In the previous fortnight ended December 22, 2017, advances grew 10.65 per cent to Rs 80.97 trillion from Rs 73,17,391 crore in the fortnight to December 23, 2016.

In November 2017, non-food bank credit rose by 8.8 per cent, year-on-year basis, as against an increase of 4.8 per cent, RBI data had showed.

Industrial credit rose 1 per cent in November 2017 as against to the contraction of 3.4 per cent in November 2016.

In the reporting fortnight, banks deposits had shown an increase of 4.45 per cent to Rs 109.97 trillion as against Rs 105.28 trillion in the fortnight ended January 6, 2017, the data showed.

In the previous fortnight, deposits had risen by 3.96 per cent to Rs 108.85 trillion as against Rs 104.69 trillion in the period ended December 23, 2016. PTI HV BEN BEN .

