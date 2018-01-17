New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Aluminium prices softened 0.36 per cent to Rs 139.85 per kg in futures trade today as speculators reduced exposure amid easing demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January declined 50 paise, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 139.85 per kg in a business turnover of 225 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in February contracts was trading lower by 45 paise, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 140.10 per kg in 59 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, triggered by slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, led to decline in aluminium prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.